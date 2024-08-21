Lions All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell leaves practice with a foot injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell left practice Wednesday with a foot injury, potentially a…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell left practice Wednesday with a foot injury, potentially a major setback for a team with high expectations.

Sewell, an All-Pro last season, was evaluated by the team’s medical staff after leaving the practice field.

The defending NFC North champions are counting on Sewell to help protect quarterback Jared Goff and to create holes for running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions host Pittsburgh on Saturday in the final preseason game for both teams.

Detroit has a lot invested in Sewell, who’s entering his fourth season. He signed a four-year, $112 million extension in the offseason to stay under contract with the franchise through 2029.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes took Sewell with his first selection for the franchise, drafting him No. 7 overall out of Oregon in 2021, and Sewell has validated that decision.

Sewell started 50 regular-season games over three years and all three playoff games last season as the Lions advanced to the the NFC championship game for the first time since the 1991 season.

