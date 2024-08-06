Kyler Murray won’t play in Cards’ 3 preseason games. Gannon says offense looks good

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray won’t play in the Arizona Cardinals’ three preseason games as the team tries to…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray won’t play in the Arizona Cardinals’ three preseason games as the team tries to keep the two-time Pro Bowl selection healthy heading into the upcoming season.

Coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Tuesday that he likes “how the offense is operating and I think he will get done everything he needs to get done to be the best version of himself on opening day.”

The 26-year-old Murray missed roughly 11 months over the past two seasons after tearing the ACL in his right knee in a game during the 2022 season. He missed the first nine games of last season before returning.

Gannon said one factor is his decision was that Murray will get some reps against another team when the Cardinals have joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts next week.

Gannon also said the three games will provide a good chance to decide on a backup quarterback. The two main candidates are Desmond Ridder — who started 13 games for the Falcons last season — and second-year player Clayton Tune.

