Jaguars throttle Falcons 31-0 in final preseason game for both teams

ATLANTA (AP) — Trevor Lawrence tuned up for the regular season by guiding two long touchdown drives against a bunch of Atlanta players fighting for jobs, and the Jacksonville Jaguars blew away the Falcons 31-0 in the preseason finale Friday night.

Lawrence completed 8 of 10 passes for 91 yards, including scoring passes of 6 and 5 yards to tight end Evan Engram, before calling it a night.

The Jaguars made it look easy, which wasn’t at all surprising because the Falcons didn’t play any of their starters. Many of their top backups also watched from the sideline — most notably rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 pick in the draft.

Even though Kirk Cousins is set to start for the Falcons, new coach Raheem Morris decided to play Penix in just a single preseason game. The decision raised plenty of eyebrows, but Morris said he got a good look at his prized rookie in practice and didn’t want to risk an injury.

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons, sat out the entire preseason as he completed his recovery from an Achilles injury that cut short his final season with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s been getting plenty of work in practice and should be ready to go when the games start counting.

The Jaguars went with a different preseason routine, deciding to use most of their starters after sitting them the previous week. They dominated the outmanned Falcons, who started third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

BUCCANEERS 24, DOLPHINS 14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It took Baker Mayfield one series to show Tampa Bay everything they wanted to see from him in a preseason-closing victory over Miami Dolphins.

The 29-year-old quarterback who resurrected his career while leading the Bucs to the playoffs last season moved his team 70 yards in seven plays after the opening kickoff, setting up Rachaad White’s 4-yard touchdown run with a 28-yard completion to rookie Jalen McMillan.

Mayfield, who sat out Tampa Bay’s first two preseason games, went 3 for 3 for 54 yards before taking the rest of the night off as both teams used most of the game to take an extended look at young players still battling for roster spots.

Like Mayfield, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played one series this preaseason after leading the NFL in passing yardage in 2023. The fifth-year pro, who signed a four-year, $212 million extension in the offseason, completed all five of his passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s second preseason outing.

Mayfield, a Pro Bowl selection for the first time last season, was playing for the first time since signing a three-year $100 million contract. He played in 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal, throwing for a personal-best 4,044 yards and 28 TDs to help Tampa Bay win a third consecutive NFC South title.

49ERS 24, RAIDERS 24

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brock Purdy was efficient in completing 9 of 12 passes for 96 yards, but also threw a red-zone interception as San Francisco concluded their preseason with a tie with Las Vegas.

Daniel Carlson’s 43-yard field goal with 16 seconds left pulled the Raiders (0-2-1) even with the 49ers (1-1-1). Joshua Dobbs’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing late in the third quarter put the 49ers ahead 24-21.

Each team took an opposite approach to the game with the regular season two weeks away. The 49ers played most of their starters in the first quarter and the Raiders went with backups auditioning for roster spots in Las Vegas or another NFL team.

One player fighting for one of those slots was quarterback Nathan Peterman, who received the surprise start after coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday that Carter Bradley would open the game.

Peterman played the first half and completed 12 of 19 passes for 108 yards a touchdown. Bradley led the tying drive for the field goal and finished 9 of 21 for 169 yards with a TD and interception in the end zone.

