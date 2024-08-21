Injuries are hindering new Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as he installs his scheme

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Injury-related absences by skill players across the New Orleans Saints’ offense are making new coordinator Klint…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Injury-related absences by skill players across the New Orleans Saints’ offense are making new coordinator Klint Kubiak’s job “a lot more challenging,” coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday.

“Availability is the most important ability,” Allen said as the Saints prepared for Sunday’s preseason finale against Tennessee. “So, if you’re out here and practicing, we get a chance to evaluate you. If you’re not, it’s hard for us to make evaluations.”

Running back Kendre Miller, a 2023 third-round draft choice out of TCU, pulled a hamstring in the first individual drill of the first practice of training camp on July 24 and has yet to return. Deep-threat receiver Rashid Shaheed, a projected starter as he enters his third NFL season, has been limited by a toe injury.

Allen sounded pessimistic when discussing Miller, whom the Saints drafted after he helped a prolific 2022 TCU team advance to the College Football Playoff.

“Quite frankly, since we drafted him, there hasn’t been a whole lot of new information other than what I saw on the college tape because he hasn’t been available,” Allen said. “I know he’s talented but I don’t know if he can learn the system. I don’t know if he can pick up the system because I haven’t seen him out there.”

An injury prevented Miller from playing in the national title game, which the Horned Frogs lost to Georgia.

Injuries limited Miller to eight games in his rookie season, when he rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown to go with 10 receptions for 117 yards.

With teams cutting rosters from 90 down to 53 players by Tuesday, Allen declined speculate on how the absences of Miller or other players could affect their candidacy for the injured reserve list.

Allen said he doesn’t expect Shaheed’s toe injury “is going to be something that’s going to keep him out of an extended period of time. But look, he’s another guy that we’d like to get him out here and get some looks.”

“When you’re the play-caller and you’re trying to put guys in the best position to do the things that they do well and have success, it’s easier to do when you’ve had experience with a certain player,” Allen said. “Being that this is a new system and a new play caller, I think it’s important that we figure out: How are we going to utilize certain players? So, it makes it more challenging when guys aren’t out here.”

While veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr is healthy, there have been other intermittent absences by prominent skill players, including running back Alvin Kamara, who missed much of the third week of camp with back soreness.

Tight end Juwan Johnson is just now coming back on a limited basis from foot surgery he had this summer.

Kubiak, whom Allen hired in February to overhaul the offense, said his staff still has “a lot of work” to do to refine its scheme before the season opener against Carolina on Sept. 8, “because there’s been so much attrition, especially at skill positions, guys being in and out.”

“The continuity we’re seeking isn’t there yet. And that’s just part of football,” Kubiak said. “Until then, it gives guys a great opportunity to step up.”

Those players include running back Jordan Mimms, a second-year pro out of Fresno State, and receiver Bub Means, a fifth-round draft choice out of Pittsburgh.

When asked about the Saints’ depth at running back, excluding the injured Miller, Allen said, “I feel comfortable with where we’re at. I like our players and I think we’ve got guys that can play in the National Football League. So, that’s not a concern.”

Allen said judging whether certain players are being unduly cautious with their recoveries is tricky because “the reality is nobody knows. There’s not concrete evidence that says this particular injury is going to take this long to heal.”

“Some people, their bodies heal faster. Some people’s bodies don’t heal as fast. Some people can push through some discomfort. Some people struggle more with that,” Allen continued.

“It’s hard to say you can pinpoint exactly how long something’s going to take … but I would say more often than not, we’ve got a pretty good idea and I think our medical people do an outstanding job,” Allen added. “The reality of life is some people can grind through some things and some people it’s a little bit more of a challenge for.”

