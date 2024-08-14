Hackett says having Saleh more involved in Jets’ offensive meetings has been ‘absolutely fantastic’

Robert Saleh loves defense. That’s no secret. His expertise on that side of the football earned him respect throughout the…

Robert Saleh loves defense. That’s no secret. His expertise on that side of the football earned him respect throughout the NFL and helped him rise through the ranks before eventually landing with the New York Jets as a head coach.

But he has broadened his focus during the offseason and in training camp.

After the Jets struggled mightily on offense last season, Saleh has been more actively involved in the offensive meetings.

“I think it’s been absolutely fantastic,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said during a video call Wednesday. “I mean, any time you can have a defensive perspective in the room with you, it opens your eyes to some things that when you watch things on tape or you look and see how they react, sometimes you think you’ve got a great play, but maybe the defense busted or maybe there’s something — a little, tiny detail — that we can do to make a play even more open.

“I think that’s what Saleh has brought to us, is taking what we have in our foundation and then just making it a little bit better. So I think just having him around is great.”

Hackett has faced his share of criticism during his tenure with the Jets, especially after the team was among the NFL’s worst in several offensive categories last season. That, of course, had a lot to do with quarterback Aaron Rodgers being lost for the season after just four snaps last year. But Hackett couldn’t get the offense back on track with Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian all taking turns under center.

Rumors surfaced during the offseason that perhaps New York was trying to find someone to oversee the offense — above Hackett.

“It’s the same,” Saleh said Tuesday of Hackett’s role. “He’s still our play caller. He still runs the offense. He’s still in full, total control.”

Saleh has instead adjusted his own way of going about things. And now, he can often be found in the offensive rooms. And that doesn’t make Hackett feel threatened or uncomfortable.

“Any time the head coach is involved in your meetings or with the offense, it shows a presence of caring and loving for that group,” Hackett said. “And I think the guys felt that and the guys appreciate that. I appreciate that. It’s been really great to have him around.”

Saleh can often be seen talking with Hackett and Rodgers during practice. He was also focused mainly on the offense during the Jets’ joint practice with Washington last week.

“I think Robert, to his credit, is taking a deeper role in the offense,” Rodgers said in May. “He’s brought some really good ideas to the table.”

Linebacker C.J. Mosley joked during a radio interview early in training camp that Saleh has almost transformed into an offensive coach.

“I don’t know about that one,” a smiling Saleh said at the time. “Just trying to help them kind of formulate this identity that we’re trying to find. So it’s been fun interacting. Still working a lot with the defense in the offices, watching tape with them, making sure that we’re crossing T’s and dotting I’s, but I think everyone’s doing a really good job coming together to get this thing where we want to go.”

