Giants’ Evan Neal off PUP and No. 6 pick Malik Nabers tweaks ankle during practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants returned to practice Sunday for the first time since their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions and welcomed back offensive lineman Evan Neal. However, first-round draft pick Malik Nabers left practice late with a possible minor sprain to his left ankle.

It was not clear how Nabers was hurt, but the No. 6 overall pick in the draft was examined by trainers on sideline. The LSU product took off his shoe and sock and later sat on a chest watching the end of the workout. He limped off the field after practice and the Giants announced the ankle diagnosis about an hour later.

Nabers has been the star of training camp, catching long passes from Daniel Jones while turning short ones into long runs. He wasn’t available to the media who cover the team after the workout.

Coach Brian Daboll said before practiced he envisioned Jones will play Saturday when the Giants (1-0) face the Texans (1-0) in Houston in the second preseason game. The third-year coach said everything had to go well in practice for Jones to get his first game action since tearing an ACL against Las Vegas on Nov. 5. He had surgery around Thanksgiving.

Neal, the No. 7 overall pick in 2022, has been on the physically unable to perform list since training camp opened. The right tackle missed the end of last season with what was believed to have been a severely sprained left ankle. The injury was later diagnosed as a fracture, and he had surgery in January.

His rehabilitation has taken longer than expected and he’s starting camp more than two weeks late. His starting status is uncertain. Veteran free agent signee Jermaine Eluemunor has taken over his spot at right tackle and the guards positions seem locked up with free agents Jon Runyan Jr. and Greg Van Roten playing well. Center John Michael Schmitz returned Sunday after missing two weeks with a shoulder injury.

“Whatever role that the team has for me, I’m going to embrace it,” said Neal, who did individual drills on Sunday. “So whether I start or not start, I’m here to contribute to the team. I’m going to do everything in my power to do so.”

This is the first time Neal has been injured his career. He knows coming back will be a challenge, especially heading into his third NFL season.

“It’s a big year for me. I’m not going to sit here and act like it’s not, but at the end of the day, the past two years, they weren’t perfect by any means, but I feel like they were solid,” Neal said. “They definitely weren’t what I wanted them to be, but a lot of things that happened were just out of my control, just like the future, it’s out of my control. I can only control the present.”

Daboll said backup quarterback Drew Lock still is a little sore after injuring his hip against the Lions in the first quarter of the 14-3 win on Thursday and took no team snaps on Sunday.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, who has been penciled in as a starter, is dealing with a quad injury this week and veteran Nick McCloud will play with the first team.

“Definitely, a huge opportunity,” McCloud said. “Every time I step on the practice field, I’m trying to win a job. Whatever reps that I get, those are valuable reps.”

TIght ends Lawrence Cager and Jack Stoll and linebacker Tomon Fox returned from minor injuries. Safety Gervarrius Owens (knee) and linebacker Dyontae Johnson (ankle) didn’t practice after being hurt against the Lions.

