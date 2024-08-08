Giants beat the Lions 14-3 in a preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito replaced an injured Drew Lock late in the first quarter and led New…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito replaced an injured Drew Lock late in the first quarter and led New York on two first-half scoring drives that Eric Gray capped with runs of 48 and 1 yard as the Giants beat the Detroit Lions 14-3 Thursday night in a preseason opener limited to mostly backups.

With the game played in a light rain, neither Dan Campbell of the NFC North champion Lions nor Brian Daboll of the Giants was going to risk any starters in the contest at MetLife Stadium, close to where the teams held two fight-filled joint practices on Monday and Tuesday.

The NFL was so upset with the fisticuffs, the teams were fined $200,000 apiece.

There was barely a shove in the game, and just as much scoring.

PATRIOTS 17, PANTHERS 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, played one series in his debut with New England on Thursday night, and the Patriots played their first game in 24 years without Bill Belichick as coach, beating Carolina 17-3A.

New England’s new coach, 38-year-old Jerod Mayo, dressed in a white short-sleeved Patriots’ pullover, became the NFL’s youngest coach when he was hired on Jan. 12, one day after Belichick agreed to depart as coach and left the organization.

It was the first time since Jan. 2, 2000, that the Patriots played without Belichick on the sideline. He led them to six Super Bowl titles.

Carolina also played its first game under a new coach, with Dave Canales making his debut as the franchise’s seventh.

