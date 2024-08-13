Cowboys lineman Chuma Edoga out with toe injury; rookie Tyler Guyton could start at left tackle

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is expected to miss at least a month with a…

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is expected to miss at least a month with a toe injury sustained in the preseason opener, possibly opening the door for rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton to start at left tackle.

Guyton will work with the first team as practice resumes at training camp, coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. McCarthy also said rookie third-round pick Cooper Beebe will get first-team reps at center.

Edoga didn’t return after the first offensive series for Dallas in a 13-12 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Cowboys entered camp uncertain who would start at left tackle after eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, their first-round pick in 2011, signed with the New York Jets in free agency.

Dallas drafted Guyton 29th overall this year with the idea the former TCU and Oklahoma lineman could become the starting left tackle.

Tyler Smith, the club’s first-round pick in 2022, spent most of his rookie season at left tackle after Tyron Smith was injured in training camp. Smith has stayed at left guard since moving there last year.

The loss of Edoga hurts the depth for the Cowboys. The five-year veteran can play guard and tackle and started six games last season.

Brock Hoffman, an undrafted third-year player, has taken most of the first-team snaps at center during the offseason and in camp. McCarthy said Beebe, who played most of the game against the Rams, had earned the chance to get reps with the first team in practice.

