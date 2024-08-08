Cornerback Kristian Fulton energized by fresh start with Los Angeles Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Kristian Fulton entered his first training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers looking to regain…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Kristian Fulton entered his first training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers looking to regain his confidence and prove he could be a starting cornerback.

Two weeks into practices, it’s safe to say that the cornerback has his mojo back.

Fulton has been a standout on defense. He had two interceptions during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams and has continued to frustrate Chargers quarterbacks Easton Stick and Max Duggan during team drills.

“I’ve got something to prove. Last year wasn’t my best year. I’ve learned from it,” Fulton said. “I am put in a position which is the best opportunity for me to make plays, which is why I am here.”

After four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Fulton signed with the Chargers, who drafted him out of LSU in the second round in 2021. He played in only 11 games last season and missed the final five weeks with a hamstring injury, which impacted him the entire year. He was inactive because of a hamstring issue in Week 2 when the Titans hosted the Chargers.

Opponents completed 70.8% of their passes when Fulton was targeted in coverage last season after having a 48.2% rate in 2021 and ’22. He also didn’t have an interception for the first time compared to four during his first three seasons.

So far, Fulton is on track to show that last season was just an off-year. He already has a fan in safety Derwin James, who called Fulton a “ball hawk” after his showing in the Rams’ joint practice.

“The biggest thing with Kristian and any defensive back is having that confidence and keeping that poise. Be confident out there knowing what you’re going to put on the field,” defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale said. “He’s getting to the point where he’s got that confidence and starting to feel comfortable.”

Fulton credits some of his quick development to Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and how he installed the defense throughout the offseason and training camp.

Minter also noticed that Fulton has made it a point to prove doubters wrong.

“He’s got a boulder on his shoulder. He wants to prove us right. He’s on a great track to do it,” Minter said.

Minter’s scheme, which helped Michigan win its first national title since 1997 last season, is predicated on the ability to react quickly to plays and ensure plenty of versatility among his players.

“I love it because he sees things from the back end, always trying to put us in position to make plays and help the next guy,” Fulton said. “That allows guys to play faster because you know what the guy next to you is doing. Once you learn the defense, guys can move around instead of playing one position.”

If the Chargers are going to show improvement on defense after three straight seasons of being ranked 20th or lower, they need improved play from their cornerbacks.

Asante Samuel Jr. had six interceptions during his first three seasons, but he had also been flagged seven times for pass interference. The 170 penalty yards are the fifth-most among defensive backs penalized for pass interference.

Fulton’s six pass interference calls from 2021-23 also place him in the top 20 for most penalized.

Coach Jim Harbaugh and Minter have yet to determine if Fulton will be one of the starters who will see action on Saturday in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still are expected to see plenty of playing time.

After a solid showing earlier this week in the joint practice with the Rams, Minter is eager to see what else his unit can do in game conditions.

“I believe we are in a good place. I like where the guys are at. They have confidence in what we are doing,” Minter said. “For the most part, football is a simple game made harder by coaches, to be honest. Focus on the fundamentals and communication, and don’t make it bigger than it is.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.