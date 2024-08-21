Cards sign starting center Hjalte Froholdt to 2-year deal, keeping him with team through ’26

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed starting center Hjalte Froholdt to a two-year contract that will keep…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed starting center Hjalte Froholdt to a two-year contract that will keep him with the team through 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder started all 17 games at center for the Cardinals last season, helping the team run for 5.02 yards per carry, which ranked second in the NFL. The team announced the signing on Wednesday.

Froholdt joined the team as a free agent last season after playing for both New England and Cleveland. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 out of Arkansas. A Denmark native, the 28-year-old started playing football in the U.S. during his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Warren, Ohio.

