Browns unveil plans for $2.4 billion dome, team considering move from longtime downtown home

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns appear poised to move out of their lakefront home. While they’re considering a $1.1 billion…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns appear poised to move out of their lakefront home.

While they’re considering a $1.1 billion plan from the city of Cleveland to renovate their 25-year-old downtown stadium, the NFL team made it clear on Wednesday that its preference is to build a $2.4 billion dome in Brook Park, Ohio.

In a letter to season-ticket holders that included renderings, the Browns outlined plans for the a state-of-the-art facility, which they believe will allow Cleveland to attract and host other major events such as the Super Bowl and Final Four.

The team’s lease at its current stadium expires after the 2028 season.

“Similar to other markets in the Midwest, this proposed domed stadium would catalyze our region in a major way,” David Jenkins, chief operating officer of Haslam Sports Group, wrote in the letter. “The stadium’s year-round activity would anchor a large-scale lifestyle and entertainment district, including experiential retail, residential space, hotels and other unique products, drawing visitors throughout the year and driving substantial fiscal impact for our region.

“While significant work remains, the more we have explored the Brook Park option, the more attractive it has become.”

Last week, the city proposed funding $461 million — splitting the cost with the Browns — to upgrade the current stadium and re-develop its surrounding property along Lake Erie.

The Browns have only been in their stadium since 1999, when they returned as an expansion team after owner Art Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore four years earlier following a squabble with city officials.

Mayor Justin Bibb has asked the Browns for a response by Aug. 12. He believes keeping the team downtown is vital to the city’s identity and growth.

As part of a counter argument, Jenkins wrote the current stadium needs “substantial improvements” for sustainability. The Browns often cite traffic and parking issues among the main reasons to consider a new stadium location.

Jenkins said the team has considered other locations for a proposed dome, but Brook Park, about 12 miles south of Cleveland, makes the most sense. The team has an agreement to buy 176 acres near Cleveland Hopkins Airport for the project.

“The Brook Park site is the most compelling option for a dome for several reasons: its central location for our regional fan base, its proximity to downtown, the RTA and the airport, and its strong existing infrastructure,” Jenkins wrote. “The large footprint is also ripe for major economic development and supports ample parking and optimized ingress/egress for our visitors.”

Funding remains an obstacle. The Browns are seeking a public/private partnership for the $2.4 billion project. They’re proposing bonds to cover the public portion.

The Browns don’t want to abandon Cleveland, and believe a dome would benefit the entire region.

“The City of Cleveland and the success of its downtown remain incredibly important to us,” Jenkins said. “We acknowledge that a move to Brook Park may have a near-term impact on downtown, but we believe that the year-round activity of a domed stadium can still positively impact the downtown economy, particularly when coupled with the possibilities of a reimagined lakefront absent the stadium.

“Developing the lakefront without the stadium could be the best way to maximize the long-term success of our underutilized North Coast waterfront asset.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.