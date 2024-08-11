Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared for contact, but will sit out 2nd straight preseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared for contact to his surgically repaired shoulder, but he’ll…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared for contact to his surgically repaired shoulder, but he’ll sit out his second straight preseason game when Cleveland hosts Minnesota this week.

Watson spent Saturday night’s preseason opener against Green Bay on the sideline as the Browns were beaten 23-10 by the Packers. The team is taking a cautious approach with Watson, who underwent shoulder surgery in November.

However, on a Zoom call Sunday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson will participate in this week’s joint practices against the Vikings. Minnesota will visit the Browns’ practice facility on Wednesday and Thursday before playing the Browns on Saturday.

Stefanski wasn’t specific about how much Watson will do against the Vikings, saying only that “he’ll get his work done versus them in a controlled setting.”

Stefanski also confirmed Watson is OK to have contact, though he’ll be protected in the sessions against the Vikings.

Watson has thrown virtually every day in training camp, occasionally taking a break by mimicking throws in some drills.

The Browns kept him out of the preseason opener as backup Jameis Winston started and played one series. Tyler Huntley finished the first half, and second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson gave Cleveland a little spark in the second half by completing 14 of 18 passes for 134 yards.

The 28-year-old Watson fractured the glenoid bone in his right shoulder while rallying the Browns to a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 12. The injury was another setback for the former Pro Bowler, who has only played in 12 regular-season games since 2020 for a variety of reasons.

He sat out the 2021 season in a contract dispute with Houston. Watson was then suspended 11 games by the NFL during his first season with the Browns, who signed him in 2022 to a $230 million contract.

Watson went 5-1 in six starts last season, and was finally looking like himself again when he got hurt.

