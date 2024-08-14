Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets 3-year, $39 million extension after Pro Bowl season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has received a three-year, $39 million contract extension following a Pro Bowl season.
A second-round pick in 2021 from Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah was entering the final year of his rookie deal. The sides had been working on an agreement throughout training camp and finalized it Wednesday.
Owusu-Koramoah’s deal runs through the 2027 season.
“Been a while negotiating, but man, it feels good,” he said before the Browns hosted the Minnesota Vikings for a joint practice. “Feels like I’m love, right? It feels like that I have an opportunity to respond to a lot of the different things that’s going on in my life.
“It feels good to be locked into a place and have the place to also respect you and give you honor as well.”
The Browns traded up in the draft to select the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Owusu-Koramoah. While undersized to play inside, he has exceptional speed, which allows him to play in space and be used in a variety of ways.
He showed nice flashes in his first two seasons before having a breakout in 2023 under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Owusu-Koramoah started 13 games and led the Browns’ No. 1-ranked defense with 101 tackles.
He had 20 tackles for loss, first among NFL linebackers, and added two interceptions and 3 1/2 sacks.
In four seasons with the Browns, Owusu-Koramoah has started 33 games. He’s recorded 247 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.
