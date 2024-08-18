Broncos beat Packers 27-2, rookie Bo Nix leads two scoring drive

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix made another strong case for the Broncos’ starting quarterback job Sunday night when he…

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix made another strong case for the Broncos’ starting quarterback job Sunday night when he led Denver to scores on both of his drives in his first NFL start, a 27-2 win over the Green Bay Packers’ backups.

Nix, the former Oregon star and the sixth QB selected in the 2024 NFL draft, has now led Denver to scores on six of his seven drives in the preseason.

Nix threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, who’s come on strong in his bid to return to the lineup after missing the last two seasons with leg injuries. Nix also had a 14-yard strike to Javonte Williams that was overturned on review as he was ruled just past the line of scrimmage when he threw.

Denver (2-0) settled for the first of Wil Lutz’s two field goals instead.

Nix finished 8 of 9 for 90 yards and a stellar 140.7 passer rating. Patrick caught four of his passes for 30 yards. Nix also ran three times for a dozen yards.

Nix relieved incumbent Jarrett Stidham last week at Indianapolis before getting the bulk of the first-team work leading up to his first start as a pro, which included a joint practice Friday.

49ERS 16, SAINTS 10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr and New Orleans starting offense finally got going with an efficient 95-yard touchdown drive against San Francisco’s backup defenders but the 49ers beat the Saints.

Joshua Dobbs ran for a TD and Jake Moody kicked three field goals for the 49ers, who rested most of their front-line players other than quarterback Brock Purdy.

The Niners were missing three starting offensive linemen, their top four receivers, their top three running backs, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk either because of injuries, contract disputes or rest.

That left Purdy playing his three series with a collection of mostly backups. The results weren’t good as the Niners generated one first down and had two three-and-outs.

Purdy went 2 for 6 for 11 yards and was lucky to avoid an interception when he threw a ball up for grabs that backup tight end Eric Saubert broke up for an incomplete pass.

Carr and the Saints’ starting offense also started slowly with back-to-back three-and-outs against mostly backup defenders for San Francisco before putting together their first successful drive of the preseason.

