Bills sign safety Lewis Cine to practice squad 2 days after he was released by Vikings

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills filled their 17th and final practice squad spot by signing safety Lewis Cine on Thursday.

Cine was selected by Minnesota 32nd overall in the 2022 draft, and joins the Bills after being released by the Vikings on Tuesday. He broke his leg during his rookie season and was limited to playing a total of 10 defensive snaps in 10 games over his two years in Minnesota.

The 24-year-old from Haiti is listed at 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds, and had a decorated college career at Georgia. Cine earned defensive MVP honors in Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship game in the 2021 season.

The Bills safety position has been in flux this offseason with Buffalo seeking to replace the seven-year starting tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Returning veteran Taylor Rapp has secured one of the starting jobs while the other spot remains a question mark leading into the season opener against Arizona on Sept. 8.

The competition was muddied after veteran free agent addition Mike Edwards and rookie second-round pick Cole Bishop missed much of training camp with injuries. Both resumed practicing last week, though it’s uncertain when they’ll be cleared to play.

In a separate move, the Bills swapped practice squad receivers by signing Jalen Virgil, who was cut by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, and releasing Deon Cain. Virgil is an undrafted free agent who spent two seasons with the Broncos, and missed all of last year with a knee injury.

