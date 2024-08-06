Bears safety Jonathan Owens proud of wife Simone Biles’ performance at the Olympics

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens returned from Paris full of pride in what his wife,…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens returned from Paris full of pride in what his wife, Simone Biles, accomplished and showing off her Olympic pin.

Owens is back practicing at Bears training camp this week after getting time away to go to Paris and watch Biles win three gold medals and one silver.

“It was amazing to watch,” Owens said after Tuesday’s practice. “My wife is a warrior. That’s the one thing I tell people because I equate it to how we are in football.

“You limp around and it will hurt a little bit right before. But as soon as you go, it’s like you forget about it. Just pain tolerance and the way she was able to go out there and, like I said, look graceful with everything. People really didn’t have a clue what was going on. I’m just so happy and proud for her.”

A calf injury didn’t seem to stop Biles.

“Her resilience, and when she did decide to come back she accomplished everything that she set her mind to,” Owens said. “Just being able to witness every day, the training you go through.

“Obviously, the first day when she had the injury to her calf and just her ability to persevere through that and go out there and still dominate.”

Owens has the customary Olympic pins, including one of his wife.

“My favorite pin would be the one I went there with and that’s the Simone Biles pin right here,” he said. “Yeah, that’s my wife. It was especially made with her autograph on there so you can only get it from her or a family member.”

It was a much sought-after pin.

“I had to make sure I kept a few of those on here to tease people,” he said. “Like ‘No you can’t get it, I’m sorry.’ “They’re in high demand. Everyone, they would come up to you and be like ’Do you have a Simone Biles pin? Do you?

“So I would only trade some if it were like a super, super cool pin but most of the time people would see you and just want to give you one. It was a cool experience.”

While away, Owens watched the Bears win 21-17 over the Houston Texans in a Hall of Fame game shortened to less than three quarters by a storm.

“I just feel like it was one of those things where the stars just aligned,” Owens said. “I still have a job here at the end of the day, my coaches were calling me to see how I was doing, making sure I was getting rest. Obviously, they want to congratulate Simone and everything but they were also just keeping me up to date on what’s going on.

“I had my iPad so I was able to watch film of any practices that I missed and when they did play, I think it was 2 a.m. in the morning Paris time, so I stayed up and watched the game until the rain delay just to support the guys. Like I said, I was happy they allowed me to go.”

NOTES: After a rash of offensive line injuries last week, the Bears had starting tackle Darnell Wright and guard Teven Jenkins back at practice Tuesday and guard Nate Davis practiced on a limited basis. Five defensive starters remained sidelined — defensive end Montez Sweat, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, safety Jaquan Brisker, slot cornerback Kyler Gordon and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. … Coach Matt Eberflus said he planned to wait until Thursday to reveal if Caleb Williams will start at quarterback against Buffalo in Saturday’s second preseason game.

