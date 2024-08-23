Bears’ Douglas Coleman III immobilized, taken from field on stretcher after tackle against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III was immobilized on a stretcher and taken from Arrowhead Stadium…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III was immobilized on a stretcher and taken from Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Thursday night after tackling the Chiefs’ Cornell Powell on the first play of the second half of their preseason game.

The 26-year-old Coleman had his head up as he came darting in to make the tackle near the Chiefs sideline, but his neck bent awkwardly to the side and the former CFL standout went down on impact. Coleman lay motionless as trainers from both teams rushed onto the field to check on him, and they were soon joined by doctors as a medical cart also drove onto the field.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus came over and saw Coleman moving his extremities as the medical staff removed his facemask and strapped him to a backboard. He was then loaded onto the cart and driven up the tunnel in the corner of the stadium.

“When I was on the field, over there on the Chiefs sideline, he was moving his limbs and gave us a thumbs-up,” Eberflus said, “so that was good to see. I don’t have anything more. He’s at the hospital right now being evaluated.”

The Bears went on to win their preseason finale, 34-21.

Coleman played college football at Texas Tech, where in 2016 he was a freshman and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a junior poised to become a first-round NFL draft pick. Coleman moved to safety as a senior and was an All-Big 12 selection.

Coleman went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the Broncos as a free agent, spending time on their practice squad. He spent the past three years with the Ottawa Redblacks, switching between safety and linebacker, and appeared in 17 games last season with 60 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and both interception and fumble returns for touchdowns.

