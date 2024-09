SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — AP source says wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has agreed to a 4-year deal with the…

Listen now to WTOP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — AP source says wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has agreed to a 4-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.