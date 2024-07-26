Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says video of Kermit doll wearing Mahomes jersey has been addressed

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that the team has addressed a video in which rookie safety Trey…

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that the team has addressed a video in which rookie safety Trey Taylor was seen playing with a Kermit the Frog doll dressed in a Patrick Mahomes jersey but the coach didn’t elaborate how.

“It’s over with,” Pierce said.

A Raiders fan attending the team’s training camp in Costa Mesa, California, reportedly brought the doll. Taylor is seen on the video laughing with other players while placing the puppet on his right hand. The Kermit doll likely is a reference to the unique sound of Mahomes’ voice.

Mahomes was asked about the doll at the Kansas City Chiefs camp. “Stuff like that happens,” Mahomes said. “It’ll get handled when it gets handled.”

The Chiefs and Raiders have a longstanding rivalry as members of the AFC West, though it has been decidedly one-sided in recent years. The Chiefs have won six of the last seven matchups and have an overall record of 71-54-2 against the Raiders in the regular season. They next face each on Oct. 27 in Las Vegas.

The rivalry has led to heated moments.

In the Netflix documentary series “Quarterback,” Mahomes repeatedly yelled “I’m here” at Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby during an October 2022 meeting. Both players later called it emotions in the heat of competition.

Pierce added his own fuel to the rivalry in February when he said on Crosby’s podcast, “The Rush,” that there would be “Patrick Mahomes rules.” It was a reference to the famous “Jordan rules” in the late 1980s when the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons roughed up superstar Michael Jordan in the NBA playoffs.

