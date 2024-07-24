Projected starting OL Jermaine Eluemunor leaves Giants first camp practice with injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran offensive lineman and projected starter Jermaine Eluemunor left the New York Giants’ first practice…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran offensive lineman and projected starter Jermaine Eluemunor left the New York Giants’ first practice of training camp Wednesday after apparently taking a blow to his midsection.

Eluemunor, who signed a two-year, $14 million contract as a free agent in March, was injured playing right tackle during an 11-on-11 drill. After being examined, he walked to the sideline and was looked at a second time. He left the field with his left arm in front of his stomach, giving the appearance of an arm in a sling.

The Giants had not immediately provided a medical update on the 29-year-old who spent the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the team said in its training camp report that he took a blow to his midsection.

A versatile lineman who can play guard and tackle, the Giants had hoped to use Eluemunor at left guard entering camp. When right tackle Evan Neal was put on the physically unable list Tuesday, Eluemunor moved to his spot and veteran Aaron Stinnie worked with the first unit at left guard.

The Giants revamped their offensive line after it allowed a franchise-record 85 sacks last season. In addition to Eluemunor and Stinnie, New York signed Jon Runyan Jr., who is the projected starter at right guard. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz are the holdovers from last season until Neal returns.

General manager Joe Schoen said Neal, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft, should return soon from off-season ankle surgery.

