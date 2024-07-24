Payton praises running back Javonte Williams as Broncos hit field for first time at training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Courtland Sutton suited up, Greg Dulcich finally participated in practice and Javonte Williams rediscovered his old…

Sutton, who’s threatened to hold out for a better contract, was on hand Wednesday when the Denver Broncos hit the practice field for the first time at training camp.

Sutton, who wants a bump in the $13 million salary he’s due in 2024 after catching a career-best 10 touchdowns in 2023, participated in individual drills but not in team drills like Dulcich and Williams.

Dulcich and Williams both shined in the ramp-up workout that was closed to the public.

Dulcich hadn’t practiced since September. The third-year pro missed 22 games in his first two NFL seasons because of nagging hamstring injuries and only played in parts of two games last season, robbing the Broncos of a much-needed antidote for the rash of nickel defenses so prominent in today’s game.

Coach Sean Payton said Dulcich looked “really good — all but the black socks, they looked a little awkward — but it was good to see” Dulcich running around again.

Payton was mostly impressed by Williams, who scuffled through a trying comeback in 2023 after returning from major knee surgery that cut short his 2022 season.

Williams still looked sluggish at OTAs this summer but dropped several pounds over the last few weeks at Payton’s suggestion and flashed his old burst in Wednesday’s non-padded practice.

Williams led the league his rookie season with 31 broken tackles but slipped to just 10 last year as he struggled to regain his form.

“He’s lost weight. He looks trim. I thought he looked sharp today,” Payton said. “He looked much different. His weight’s down and I’m proud of him.”

Payton said the suggestion to trim down came about as he was watching Williams’ college tape from his days at North Carolina and Williams walked into the draft room.

“We were watching him, all the runs, and I was asking him questions, and I said, ‘This is the back I want. What did you weigh here?’” Payton said.

Two-twenty, Williams said.

After bulking up during his recovery from surgery and his return to action last year, Williams is back down to around his college weight again.

“And you could see it today,” Payton said.

