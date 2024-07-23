Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says veteran Jacoby Brissett opens camp as the team’s starting QB

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The day before the New England Patriots opened their first training camp in the post-Bill Belichick…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The day before the New England Patriots opened their first training camp in the post-Bill Belichick era, the head coach tabbed to replace the man who led the franchise to six Super Bowl wins said that veteran Jacoby Brissett is the team’s starting quarterback.

Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, new coach Jerod Mayo also discussed Drake Maye, the quarterback the Patriots took with the third overall pick in the draft.

What happens if Maye strings together strong practices and looks impressive during preseason games?

Would Mayo be swayed to go with the rookie who is being viewed as the long-term answer at a position that’s featured uncertainty since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020?

“If he (Maye) comes out here and lights it up, it absolutely could happen,” Mayo said, “but I don’t think there is any doubt. Jacoby is the starting quarterback at this point in time.”

The Patriots have four quarterbacks on the roster — Brissett, Maye, Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton. Zappe started the final six games of last season for New England, while Milton was taken in the sixth round in this year’s draft after spending his college career at Michigan and Tennessee.

Going into his ninth NFL season, Brissett is back in the place where he began his pro career. The Patriots drafted him in the third round in 2016 and leaned on him for three early season games when Brady was serving his four-game “Deflategate” suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo missed time because of an injury.

“As a rookie, he was tough. He had a good aura around him,” said Patriots center David Andrews, a teammate of Brissett’s in New England when the QB broke into the league. “Obviously, he wasn’t going to be the starting quarterback with Tom Brady sitting there, but you could see those leadership qualities.”

Now 31, Brissett’s current status as the projected starter can be traced back to his previous working relationship with new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

During the 2022 season, Brissett threw for 2,608 yards in 16 games for the Cleveland Browns. Van Pelt spent four seasons (2000-23) on the Cleveland staff, holding the same title that he does in New England.

“It starts with getting the ball out on time and playing on schedule. The guys are starting to understand that so we can all be on the same page,” said Brissett about one of the trademarks of a Van Pelt-led offense. “You want a coach who’s not only demanding of the players but of himself and his staff. I know what he stands for and brings to the table. I’m excited for him and for us. I think he’s the right guy to do the job.”

Presented with a hypothetical scenario where Mayo dazzles during the preseason and the Patriots have to at least consider starting the rookie for the Sept. 8th opener at Cincinnati, Brissett said on Tuesday that the team is a long way away from anointing the QB who will be under center when the regular season begins.

“Right now, we have to attack training camp. Jerod’s message is to compete every day and get better … take it one day at a time,” Brissett said. “It’s a long journey. If you start thinking months out in advance, it makes these days seem insignificant. Enjoy the process. It’s a new regimen, but enjoy the dog days of training camp. I’m excited to say this day by day.”

Mayo confirmed that linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux reported to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. Both are reportedly dealing with contract issues that could result in both “holding in” where they’re around the team but not participating in training camp practices.

“They are both significant parts of this team. We would love to have them on the field,” linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley said.

In a slight change after Belichick’s 24 seasons, Mayo has elected to move training camp practice to 11 a.m. so that the meetings can take place before hitting the field. Under Belichick, training camp practice began around 9:30 a.m.

“Honestly, I think the guys appreciate that. They want to make sure they tighten all the screws and know what to do on the field so their athleticism can take over,” Mayo said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.