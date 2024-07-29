Nomadic NFL career of West Point grad Elijah Riley has shifted home base to the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Riley knew he would be living life on the move for a while after…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Riley knew he would be living life on the move for a while after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy in 2020.

Working in a tank platoon in the Army, one picks up and goes when Uncle Sam says you’re needed somewhere.

Riley has moved from place to place over the past four years, but not in the Army. He’s doing it in the NFL and his latest stop is as a defensive back with the New York Giants, trying to make the team in training camp. That’s what he did in 2021 with the Jets. He then spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the past, a West Point graduate would have had to serve at least five years of active duty. The year that Riley graduated, the Army said any academy athlete who got a professional contract would be able to defer their service unless there was a need.

“I mean, I’m fortunate that they let you go do this and in the same breath, I’m very glad that it’s something that I’ve been able to earn as well,” Riley said Monday. “You know, it’s it’s a journey I’ve been on my whole life.”

Riley faces stiff competition in the Giants’ secondary. There are spots open at cornerback, slot cornerback and safety, but a lot of players have been stepping up in the first week.

Proving himself is nothing new for Riley, who started his final 32 games for Army.

“Every year I’ve been playing a different position,” the 26-year-old said. “Every year, it feels it’s a new defense. The benefit of it all has been getting a well-rounded view of a lot of different defenses, understanding fronts, backer movements, coverages and stuff.”

It also means working with new teammates and coaches and building relationships.

Riley feels the Army prepared him for that. It helped him to get to know himself, to communicate, to be accountable and, most of all, to be a leader.

“I feel like it’s coming all together for me,” Riley said. “You know, I’m a vet to a lot of these young guys, which is crazy to say, especially like you said I have been nomadic, came in undrafted, and beat the statistics. Now I’m just looking to push on with my journey, God willing.”

In some ways Riley is like any other defensive player. They are learning to work with new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and his assistants.

“He wants us to be vocal. He wants us to be cerebral players,” Riley said. “You know, a lot of the communication runs through us (the defensive backs) and it’s important for us to know what’s going on.”

Riley is thrilled being with the Giants. Growing up in Suffolk County on Long Island, Big Blue ran in his family.

The only problem with being on a team so close to home is that tickets can get expensive when friends and family want to attend a game. Riley learned that with the Jets. He did not play until Nov. 21 and started seven games, so the requests came late.

He expects the same with the Giants, who are coming off a 6-11 season.

“It’s a big thing (playing) for the local team, a team with blue-collar roots as well, it hits home,” Riley said. “It’s something you kind of feel in your heart. I mean, I feel like this is where I belong.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.