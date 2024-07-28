Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay makes 1st trip to training camp since his December fall

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay returned to the sideline Sunday, making his first public appearance since…

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay returned to the sideline Sunday, making his first public appearance since being injured in a fall at his home in early December.

The 65-year-old owner told reporters he’s continuing to rehabilitate from two subsequent surgeries. He remained seated in his golf cart during Indy’s third training camp practice and is expected to be seated in a wheelchair when one of his former players, Dwight Freeney, is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend in Canton, Ohio.

“It’s great to see you guys, the fans and to be out here,” Irsay said. “I’m feeling great, you know, just trying to get this left leg stronger, which it will be. It’s great to be out here and I’m so excited for the season and really excited for the Hall of Fame as well as for Dwight.”

Irsay has battled health issues in recent years, including a respiratory illness in January, following his fall.

Police officers from Carmel, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indy, responded to a 911 call from Irsay’s home Dec. 8. According to the police report, the officers found Irsay breathing but unresponsive and with a bluish skin tone.

Longtime team executive Pete Ward, the report said, told officers he was worried Irsay was suffering from congestive heart failure and that Irsay’s nurse had said Irsay’s oxygen level was low, his breathing was labored and he was “mostly” unconscious.

Irsay has undergone two subsequent surgeries — one to relieve numbness in his left leg and weakness in his left quad caused by a nerve issue in his back, the other for a hematoma.

As a result, Irsay, who usually addresses his team in the locker room following games, had not been seen publicly — until Sunday.

“It’s awesome,” former Colts player and assistant coach Cato June said. “I mean it’s been a while. It’s been a while. But it’s always a blessing to see somebody in good spirits.”

Even as Irsay faces his own hurdles in making a full recovery, he’s also hopeful the Colts can make a comeback on the field this season, too.

They have not been to the playoffs since the 2020 season, have not won an opening day game since 2013 and are hoping Anthony Richardson becomes the first quarterback to start consecutive season openers for Indianapolis since Andrew Luck in 2015 and 2016.

Injuries limited Richardson to four starts and forced him to leave three of those games early last season. He had season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder in October and much of the discussion this offseason has been about Richardson finding ways to protect himself from getting hurt.

On Sunday, fans cheered when Richardson was running on a play and the roars grew louder when he ran out of bounds.

Irsay, though, doesn’t want his star player playing it safe.

“That tackle that happened could happen at any time,” Irsay said, referring to the play that ended Richardson’s rookie season. “I think he has to seize the opportunity to use his feet when he can and protect himself as well. He knows that but at the same time, we drafted him because we know he is dangerous (with his feet) and he can pick up yards at critical times. I think his style is great.”

If all goes well for Irsay, he could soon be throwing footballs to the fans. At least, that’s the hope for Irsay.

“I’ve heard there may be a drone dropping them before I can do that,” he joked. ”But I’m very close. It’s frustrating because the left leg just doesn’t have the push-off yet that I need. I mean I can stand up and those sorts of things, but in terms of walking and that sort of thing it’s hard to do. It’s hard to say how far I’m away from that, but it’s not far.”

