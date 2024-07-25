Hulk Hogan visits Detroit Lions camp, says coach Dan Campbell missed his calling as a wrestler

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Hulk Hogan, visiting Detroit Lions practice, said coach Dan Campbell would have been good in…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Hulk Hogan, visiting Detroit Lions practice, said coach Dan Campbell would have been good in the squared circle.

The pro wrestling great even came up with a nickname for Campbell: “Dirty Dan.”

“He probably missed his calling,” Hogan said Thursday during a visit to the Motor City to promote his new beer brand. “I would want him as my tag-team partner because I would let him do all the work.”

Hogan and Campbell stood together after practice, recording a promotional video.

“Campbell-mania, brother, is going to run wild this year,” Hogan said in his familiar gravelly voice. “Super Bowl. Nothing but greatness. Nothing but victory. So, what’s you going to do when the Detroit Lions and Campbell-mania runs wild on you, brother?”

Campbell got a kick out of Hogan’s schtick.

“You’re the best,” he said, walking away from Hogan to get back to work. “Appreciate you, man. Great to meet you.”

The 70-year-old Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and lives in the Tampa Bay area.

Donald Trump invited Hogan to speak at the Republican National Convention last week in Milwaukee and he accepted, saying he’s no longer shy about saying what’s on his mind about politics.

Day 2 of Lions training camp also drew two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, who is moving up weight classes to challenge women’s WBC heavyweight champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on Saturday night in Detroit.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.