Former Bengals running back Corey Dillon, nose tackle Tim Krumrie voted into team’s Ring of Honor

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are adding running back Corey Dillon and nose tackle Tim Krumrie to the team’s Ring of Honor this fall.

The team announced the additions Thursday.

Dillon played for the Bengals from 1997-2003 while Krumrie spent his entire 12-year career at Cincinnati from 1983-94. The two were voted in by season ticket holders from a ballot of 11 nominees considered to have played a significant role in the team’s history.

The ceremony will take place on Sept. 23 at halftime of Cincinnati’s game with Washington.

Dillion was a second-round draft pick out of Washington and became the Bengals’ career leader with 8,061 rushing yards and 28 games with at least 100 yards. He was picked for three consecutive Pro Bowls from 1999-2001.

Dillon thanked the fans for the honor.

“It means a lot,” Dillon said in a statement. “It’s my legacy. I’m happy and fortunate that this is happening at this time.”

Krumrie was a 10th-round selection out of Wisconsin in 1983 and turned into one of the team’s most durable players, playing in 188 games which is record for a Bengals lineman on either side of the ball. He made the Pro Bowl in 1987 and 1988 and helped his team reach the Super Bowl that latter season.

Krumrie thanked the fans for recognizing his talent and the effort he put in each season.

“I’m proud to have my name alongside my 1988 teammates who helped make my dream of playing in a Super Bowl come true, as well as the other deserving Ring of Honor members,” he said in a statement.

