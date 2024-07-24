Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill lands the No. 1 spot in AP’s NFL top 5 wide receiver rankings

Tyreek Hill had such an impressive season last year that he finished ahead of Patrick Mahomes in MVP voting. Like…

Like Mahomes, Hill was ranked No. 1 at his position.

The five-time All-Pro was voted the NFL’s best wide receiver by The Associated Press in a preseason survey.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at wide receiver, basing selections on current status entering the 2024 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Hill received four first-place votes and four second-place selections, edging Justin Jefferson, who got the other four first-place votes but was left off one ballot.

1. TYREEK HILL, Miami Dolphins

Hill has thrived despite leaving the Chiefs. Hill has 238 catches for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. Hill finished sixth in voting for the AP NFL MVP award last season. He came in way ahead of Mahomes, who finished seventh. Hill is no longer the NFL’s highest-paid receiver but could be in line for a significant raise.

2. JUSTIN JEFFERSON, Minnesota Vikings

Despite playing just 10 games because of chest and hamstring injuries, Jefferson had 1,074 yards receiving on 68 receptions with five TDs. A three-time Pro Bowl pick and 2022 All-Pro, Jefferson was rewarded with the richest contract for a wideout in NFL history. The Vikings gave Jefferson a four-year, $140 million contract extension that included $110 million in guaranteed money with $88.7 million due at signing.

3. CEEDEE LAMB, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb is likely to get an even bigger contract than Jefferson. He hasn’t yet and didn’t report Wednesday when the Dallas Cowboys opened training camp. Lamb is coming off an All-Pro season in which he led the NFL with 135 catches, had 1,749 yards receiving and 12 TDs. Lamb is scheduled to make $17.99 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

He received two second-place votes and was named on all eight ballots.

4. JA’MARR CHASE, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase had a career-best 100 receptions for 1,216 yards and seven TDs last season. He’s also due for a huge contract though he has two years left on his rookie deal. He’s set to earn just $1.055 million in base salary this season and $21.816 million in 2025.

Chase received three third-place votes and was named on five ballots.

5. AMON-RA ST. BROWN, Detroit Lions

St. Brown earned his first All-Pro selection in his third NFL season last year after catching 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 TDs. The Lions gave him a $120 million, four-year contract, including $77 million guaranteed.

St. Brown edged Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown by one point for the No. 5 spot.

