Colts’ Anthony Richardson surprises Speedway High School players with donation of football helmets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson learned one lesson about avoiding concussions when he took an unnecessary shot and missed six quarters last season.

He’s hoping a local high school program can be more proactive.

The 22-year-old Richardson surprised the Speedway Sparkplugs by donating dozens of helmets to the school’s football program Thursday as part of a promotion with two companies, VICIS and Certor Sports, that are trying to provide safer helmets.

Richardson spoke briefly to the athletes before mingling with the players, running three rows deep, and posing for photos.

“I’m still young. A couple years ago, I was just one of these guys,” Richardson said, explaining he also wears one of the helmets. “It’s safe, you know. I know some people may not say it was safe when I got my concussion, but it was 100% my fault, slowing down by the end zone. It’s safe.”

Injuries forced Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, to miss 13 games last season and he only finished one of the four games he started before undergoing season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder.

He attended the event with his mother and younger brother as he prepares to report to training camp next week. Indy conducts its first practice next Thursday.

Richardson was held out of the final minicamp practice with soreness in the shoulder, but said he threw with Colts receivers in California and in his home state of Florida since mid-June. He also expects to be under few, if any, restrictions during camp even though coach Shane Steichen has said the staff will closely monitor Richardson’s action.

“I’m ready for training camp and I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’ve been doing it all. You know we’ve got a game coming up soon, so I’ve got to be ready.”

The Colts host Denver in their preseason opener Aug. 11 and host Houston in their regular-season opener Sept. 8. Richardson suffered his concussion against the Texans last season after running for two touchdowns.

But until football kicks into high gear next week, Richardson hopes to keep finding time for others around his new hometown of Indianapolis.

“I’ve just got to make myself available,” he said. “These guys, I know they’re excited to see me and I’m excited to see them as well.”

