NEW YORK (AP) — NFL sanctions Atlanta Falcons for violating Anti-Tampering Policy, strips 5th-round pick in 2025 draft.

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL sanctions Atlanta Falcons for violating Anti-Tampering Policy, strips 5th-round pick in 2025 draft.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.