Jets sign defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley after he had a tryout in minicamp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley on Thursday after he had a tryout with the team during its two-day minicamp.

McKinley was the 26th overall pick by Atlanta in 2017 and has 20 career sacks, but hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2022.

He adds depth to a Jets defensive line that includes Quinnen Williams, Haason Reddick, Javon Kinlaw, Solomon Thomas, Leki Fotu, Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald. McKinley also has familiarity with Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was UCLA’s linebackers coach during McKinley’s first season with the Bruins and served in the same position with Atlanta during the defensive lineman’s first three NFL seasons.

McKinley had 17 1/2 sacks with the Falcons, who released him in November 2020. He was claimed off waivers by the Raiders and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. Cleveland signed him the following offseason and he had 2 1/2 sacks in 11 games.

The 28-year-old McKinley played in four games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and spent most of last season on Dallas’ practice squad.

