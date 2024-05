Cincinnati Bengals plan to spend up to $120 million to for improvements to Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals plan to spend up to $120 million for upgrades to Paycor Stadium as part…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals plan to spend up to $120 million for upgrades to Paycor Stadium as part of showcasing the team’s “support and commitment to a successful future in Cincinnati.”

The work includes improvements to video and audio systems, renovations to suites and club lounges, concession upgrades and other beautification projects, the team said in a release Tuesday. The work will cost $100 million to $120 million.

The construction, which will run through 2026, is a “necessary part of a long-standing plan to keep a successful team in Cincinnati and keep the Bengals competitive across the NFL,” the team said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati,” executive vice president Katie Blackburn said. “We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better.”

Other recent projects have included an indoor practice facility, new locker room, an overhauled training room and other stadium improvements.

