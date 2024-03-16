Seahawks sign Jerome Baker to complete revamped group of linebackers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks solidified a revamped linebacker unit on Saturday by signing former Miami Dolphins inside…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks solidified a revamped linebacker unit on Saturday by signing former Miami Dolphins inside linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year contract.

After opting not to bring back veteran Bobby Wagner and losing Jordyn Brooks in free agency, the Seahawks have added Baker and Tyrel Dodson as part of the defensive system for new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Baker, 27, spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Dolphins before being released with a failed physical designation earlier this month. Baker suffered wrist and knee injuries during the 2023 season and was limited to just 13 games. But the Seahawks clearly felt comfortable enough with Baker’s health to move forward with him as a presumptive starter.

Baker started 82 of 94 games played with Miami and three times had at least 100 total tackles in a season. His most productive year may have been 2020 when he had 112 tackles and a career-high seven sacks.

Dodson, who signed earlier this week, started 10 of 17 games played last season for Buffalo and had a career-high 74 tackles.

