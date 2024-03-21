Chargers GM Joe Hortiz acknowledges tough salary cap decisions had to be made

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joe Hortiz knew he was going to be in for a rough first two months…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joe Hortiz knew he was going to be in for a rough first two months as general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Considering the salary cap situation he inherited, Hortiz is hoping that doesn’t repeat itself.

“I don’t ever want to be in a situation like we were this year where you’re having to make hard decisions (about the salary cap),” Hortiz said on Thursday as he addressed moves made during the first week of free agency. “We had to make decisions with the idea of not just this year, but next year and the year after that, being conscious of the depth and the way we’re spending money into the future.”

The Chargers were nearly $30 million over the cap and had four players taking up nearly 40% of their cap room. Linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack agreed to restructured contracts while wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are no longer on the roster. Williams was released and signed with the New York Jets while Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears after not agreeing to restructure.

Hortiz said he approached Allen’s side with many options, including a contract extension, but was not able to reach an agreement. Allen was traded to the Bears for a fourth-round pick, ending his 11-season tenure with the club that drafted him in the third round in 2013.

The fact that two defensive players are still on the roster, instead of possibly one offensive and one defensive, is coincidence said Hortiz, who spent 26 seasons with Baltimore before coming to the Chargers.

“We had four great players with great contracts in terms of volume and money. So, you know, we had to address that,” he said. “The reality of it is, given the cap and the situation we’re in, the likelihood of multiple players coming back and thus being able to build depth and a complete team wasn’t realistic.”

Hortiz also noted that there will continue to be opportunities to add another veteran wide receiver either before or after the draft. The Chargers also have the fifth overall selection in next month’s draft, which should put them in position to possibly add one of the top receivers.

However, Hortiz also lauded two wide receivers who remain on the roster — Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston, last year’s first-round pick.

“I think Josh when he’s been given opportunities when Mike and Keenan weren’t on the field, he’s been able to produce. Quentin had a rookie season that a lot of rookie seasons look like. He has flashed some impressive traits and I expect him to make a jump,” he said.

Besides wide receiver, Los Angeles is also likely to address depth at cornerback and running back over the next couple months as Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh continue their roster makeover.

