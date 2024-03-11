Bears agree to a 3-year contract with Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears and Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift have agreed to a three-year contract, a…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears and Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift have agreed to a three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. The deal is reportedly worth $24 million, with $15.3 million guaranteed.

Acquired by Philadelphia in a draft-day trade with Detroit last year, the 25-year-old Swift had his best season in 2023. He ran for a career-high 1,049 yards and five touchdowns and made his first Pro Bowl.

Swift spent his first three seasons in Detroit and has carried 593 times for 2,729 yards and 23 touchdown runs in his career. He has caught 195 passes for 1,412 yards and eight scores. Swift joins Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson in Chicago’s backfield.

The Bears have been busy the past week. They agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson that guarantees him $54.4 million and signed veteran safety Kevin Byard to a two-year contract.

Chicago finished 7-10 last season. The Bears have the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks in the draft next month.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

