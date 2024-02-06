Kellen Moore taking over as Eagles’ offensive coordinator

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kellen Moore has joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff as offensive coordinator after already filling that role with…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kellen Moore has joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff as offensive coordinator after already filling that role with two other NFL teams over the past five years.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced the hire of Moore on Monday.

Moore had worked as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers this season as part of a staff headed by Brandon Staley, who was fired as head coach on Dec. 15. Moore interviewed for the Chargers’ head coaching job that eventually went to former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Before joining the Chargers’ staff, Moore had been on the Dallas Cowboys’ staff from 2018-22. He was offensive coordinator from 2019-22.

Dallas ranked second in the NFL in points per game and yards per game during Moore’s four seasons as coordinator.

The 34-year-old Moore now takes over for Brian Johnson, who was fired as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator after the Eagles capped their late-season fade with a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card playoffs.

