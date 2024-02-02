Buffalo Bills select Al Holcomb as linebackers coach and Marcus West as defensive line coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have promoted Al Holcomb to linebackers coach and Marcus West to defensive line…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have promoted Al Holcomb to linebackers coach and Marcus West to defensive line coach.

Holcomb was a senior defensive assistant for the Bills this season. He has 15 years of NFL coaching experience. Holcomb came to Buffalo after a stint at Carolina, where he joined the Panthers’ staff as a defensive running game coordinator in 2020 and got promoted to interim defensive coordinator for the final 12 games of the 2022 season.

West joined the Bills in 2022 as an assistant defensive line coach. He helped the Bills collect 54 sacks this season to rank fourth in the NFL. West arrived in Buffalo after working in the college ranks as a defensive coordinator at Charlotte.

These moves follow Tuesday’s announcement that Bobby Babich would take over as the Bills’ defensive coordinator. Babich had been the Bills’ linebackers coach this season.

Eric Washington, who had coached the Bills’ defensive line this season, left to become the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator.

