Bengals hire Justin Rascati as pass game coordinator and promote Brad Kragthorpe and Jordan Kovacs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals hired Justin Rascati on Thursday to fill the newly created position of pass game coordinator.

The Bengals also promoted Brad Kragthorpe from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach, and Jordan Kovacs was promoted from assistant linebackers coach to secondary/safeties coach. Both have been on the Bengals staff for five years.

Rascati comes to Cincinnati from the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent the past two seasons as assistant offensive line coach. Before that he was on the staff of the Denver Broncos and coached seven years at the college level.

Kragthorpe moves into Dan Pitcher’s spot after Pitcher replaced Brian Callahan as offensive coordinator. Callahan left to be head coach for the Tennessee Titans.

Kovacs is taking over for Robert Livingston, who is expected to be hired as defensive coordinator at Colorado.

