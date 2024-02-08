AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Voting

Voting for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
C.J. Stroud, Houston, 48-2-0=246
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 2-48-0=154
Sam LaPorta, Detroit, 0-0-40=40
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit, 0-0-4=4
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta, 0-0-3=3
Zay Flowers, Baltimore, 0-0-1=1
Jayden Reed, Green Bay, 0-0-1=1
Rashee Rice, Kansas City, 0-0-1=1
