AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Voting

Voting for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

C.J. Stroud, Houston, 48-2-0=246

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 2-48-0=154

Sam LaPorta, Detroit, 0-0-40=40

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit, 0-0-4=4

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta, 0-0-3=3

Zay Flowers, Baltimore, 0-0-1=1

Jayden Reed, Green Bay, 0-0-1=1

Rashee Rice, Kansas City, 0-0-1=1

