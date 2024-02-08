AP NFL Offensive Player Voting

Voting for the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 39-8-3=222
Tyreek Hill, Miami, 7-32-8=139
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas, 1-4-28=45
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 3-3-8=32
Dak Prescott, Dallas, 0-1-2=5
Josh Allen, Buffalo, 0-1-0=3
Brock Purdy, San Francisco, 0-1-0=3
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville, 0-0-1=1
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.