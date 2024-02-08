AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The NFL Defensive Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide panel of media:
2023 — Myles Garrett, Cleveland, DE
2022 — Nick Bosa, San Francisco, DE
2021 — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, Edge
2020 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles, DT
2019 — Stephon Gilmore, New England, CB
2018 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT
2017 — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT
2016 — Khalil Mack, Oakland, DE
2015 — J.J. Watt, Houston, DE
2014 — J.J. Watt, Houston, DE
2013 — Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB
2012 — J.J. Watt, Houston, LB
2011 — Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB
2010 — Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh, S
2009 — Charles Woodson, Green Bay, CB
2008 — James Harrison, Pittsburgh, LB
2007 — Bob Sanders, Indianapolis, S
2006 — Jason Taylor, Miami, DE
2005 — Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB
2004 — Ed Reed, Baltimore, S
2003 — Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB
2002 — Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, LB
2001 — Michael Strahan, N.Y. Giants, DE
2000 — Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB
1999 — Warren Sapp, Tampa Bay, DT
1998 — Reggie White, Green Bay, DE
1997 — Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, DT
1996 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE
1995 — Bryce Paup, Buffalo, LB
1994 — Deion Sanders, San Francisco, CB
1993 — Rod Woodson, Pittsburgh, CB
1992 — Cortez Kennedy, Seattle, DT
1991 — Pat Swilling, New Orleans, LB
1990 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE
1989 — Keith Millard, Minnesota, DT
1988 — Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB
1987 — Reggie White, Philadelphia, DE
1986 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB
1985 — Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB
1984 — Kenny Easley, Seattle, S
1983 — Doug Betters, Miami, DE
1982 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB
1981 — Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB
1980 — Lester Hayes, Oakland, CB
1979 — Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE
1978 — Randy Gradishar, Denver, LB
1977 — Harvey Martin, Dallas, DE
1976 — Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB
1975 — Mel Blount, Pittsburgh, CB
1974 — Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, DT
1973 — Dick Anderson, Miami, S
