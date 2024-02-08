AP NFL Comeback Player Voting

The voting for the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Joe Flacco, Cleveland, 13-26-8=151
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 21-7-14=140
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay, 10-10-13=93
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 1-6-7=30
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami, 4-0-1=21
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 1-0-1=6
Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville, 0-1-0=3
Breece Hall, New York Jets, 0-0-3=3
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 0-0-1=1
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 0-0-1=1
Kyler Murray, Arizona, 0-0-1=1
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.