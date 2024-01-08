With top pick in the draft and big questions about franchise’s future, Bears are on the clock

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are on the clock. And all eyes are on general manager Ryan…

The Bears enter the offseason with the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row and huge questions about the future of the franchise, with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye there for the taking if they decide to move on from quarterback Justin Fields. Coach Matt Eberflus’ future is in question, too.

But the Bears also insisted they laid a winning foundation this season and put themselves in position to contend in the NFC North next year, despite a lackluster loss at Green Bay on Sunday.

“There’s games you could pinpoint where it’s like, ‘Dang, if this was a different outcome, you’re talking about an 11-win season right there,’” receiver DJ Moore said Monday after his exit interview with Poles and Eberflus.

The Bears finished 7-10 in their second season under Poles and Eberflus after posting a league-worst 3-14 record last year.

They were in disarray early, losing their first four games and seven of their first nine. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned in September and running backs coach David Walker got fired in November.

But the Bears steadied themselves. A defense that ranked among the worst early in the season improved with Eberflus calling plays and defensive end Montez Sweat arriving in a midseason trade. The Bears blew double-digit, fourth-quarter leads in three of their losses. But they also won five of seven before their disappointing finale.

FIELDS’ FUTURE

The Bears traded the No. 1 pick in 2023 to Carolina and got a huge haul in return, including Moore and the Panthers’ first-rounder this year. That turned out to be the No. 1 selection with Carolina finishing a league-worst 2-15, giving the Bears a chance to take a potential franchise-changing QB.

Another possibility would be to keep Fields and trade the No. 1 pick for the kind of massive haul they got a year ago. They could still be in position to draft Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. under that scenario and give themselves another dynamic receiver to go with Moore.

Another potential consideration is the salary cap. Williams or Maye would be on a club-friendly rookie contract.

Fields’ three seasons have been marked by big plays with his arm and legs, but little consistency as a passer. He has thrown for 200 yards or more just 13 times in 40 games and has just one 300-yard passing game in his career.

Fields showed some improvement in the pocket this season and threw for a career-high 2,562 yards. But he was 22nd in the NFL with an 86.3 passer rating.

Moore said Monday he would like to see Fields return for a fourth season. But he also acknowledged the possibilities that a quarterback drafted with the No. 1 pick would bring. He mentioned Joe Burrow, who struggled as a rookie with Cincinnati after being drafted first overall in 2020 before emerging as one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

“Nobody really wants to start all the way over and either having a losing season again or maybe have a, what’s the quarterback from the Bengals when he came out? Joe Burrow? You could have that kind of season,” Moore said. “You never know. It’s a hit or miss. We’re going to have to wait and see.”

EBERFLUS ENDORSEMENT

Sweat gave a full-throated endorsement of Eberflus.

“Smart,” he said. “He’s innovative. He listens to his players. And he trusts his gut and he trusts his players. I’d love to see Flus back.”

At 10-24, Eberflus has the third-worst winning percentage in the history of the founding NFL franchise. Only John Fox (14-34 from 2015-17) and Abe Gibron (11-30-1 from 1972-74) are behind him.

MOORE OF THAT

Moore set career highs with 96 receptions, 1,364 yards and eight touchdown catches in one of the best seasons by a Bears receiver.

He had the fourth-highest total in franchise history in yards and was eighth in receptions.

STACKING SACKS

Sweat set a career high with 12 1/2 sacks and became the first player to lead two teams in sacks in the same season, with 6 1/2 in eight games for Washington and six in nine games for Chicago.

“Man, it’s a cool stat to have,” Sweat said. “Surprised that it’s never been done, I guess. But really, when I look at that, I feel like I left a lot of meat on the bone, so I’m going to analyze that over the offseason and come back ready to go.”

NEXT STEPS

Assuming Poles’ job is safe, the most immediate question is whether Eberflus returns. And if he’s back, which members of his staff will be retained?

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s future is in question. The offense ranked 20th in yards per game and 27th in passing.

Another question is whether Eberflus will continue to call the defense, after assuming coordinator duties following Williams’ resignation. The Bears’ defense went from one of the worst in the league to one of the better units, thanks to Eberflus’ more aggressive play-calling and the trade for Sweat. Chicago tied for the league lead with 22 interceptions.

