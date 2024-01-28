With Josh Allen’s support, Bills promote Joe Brady to take over as offensive coordinator full time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s vote of support, coupled with a desire to maintain continuity, led to Joe Brady…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s vote of support, coupled with a desire to maintain continuity, led to Joe Brady taking over as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator on a full-time basis.

The team announced the decision on Sunday, less than a week after Buffalo’s season ended with a 27-24 loss to Kansas City in the divisional playoff round.

Brady closed the season as the Bills’ interim coordinator after Ken Dorsey was fired in mid-November.

In the final seven regular-season and two playoff games under Brady, the Bills’ offense showed an increased level of balance, with an renewed emphasis placed on the running attack. Brady also opened up the passing attack by developing secondary receiving threats in rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid and second-year receiver Khalil Shakir.

The decision comes after the Bills held a short interview process, which included Brady last week. Brady also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy, which has since been filled by Raheem Morris.

Coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday credited Brady for his communication and collaboration skills.

General manager Brandon Beane said Brady “deserves serious consideration for this job.”

And Brady already had Allen’s backing.

“I would fully embrace it. I love Joe. I love what he brings to the team,” Allen said Monday during an end-of-season news conference. “I think we got back to some simpler concepts, did simple better with him.”

This marks Brady’s second chance at working as an NFL coordinator after spending the 2020-21 seasons in the same role with the Carolina Panthers. He was fired by Carolina a month before the end of the 2021 season.

The Bills hired Brady as their quarterbacks coach the following season.

The 34-year-old first came to prominence working under Ed Orgeron as LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. In 2019, Brady won the Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant after the Joe Burrow-led Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship.

McDermott has an opening on his staff for a top defensive assistant coach after Eric Washington left the team to become the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator. Washington held the title of Buffalo’s assistant head coach and defensive line coach, with McDermott taking over the play-calling duties last season.

