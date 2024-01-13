Titans interview Raiders’ Antonio Pierce, Ravens’ Mike Macdonald for head coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Baltimore Ravens defensive…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for their head coaching job.

The Titans announced Saturday they completed virtual interviews with Pierce and Macdonald as they seek to replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired Tuesday after consecutive losing seasons and just six wins in his last 24 games.

Pierce became Las Vegas’ interim coach after Josh McDaniels was fired on Oct. 31. The Raiders went 3-5 under McDaniels and 5-4 under Pierce, who remains a leading candidate to get the full-time job.

Tennessee began its coaching search on Friday by interviewing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The 45-year-old Pierce, a former NFL linebacker with Washington and the New York Giants, began his coaching career at the high school level before stints as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Arizona State. He joined the Raiders as linebackers coach in 2022.

The 36-year-old Macdonald has been the Ravens’ defensive coordinator since 2022. Baltimore finished No. 1 in the NFL in scoring defense and had the sixth-ranked defense overall this season.

Macdonald had stints with the Ravens as a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach from 2015-20. He then spent 2021 as the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan.

Macdonald has also interviewed this week with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers.

