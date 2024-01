Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 15 BOWLING 5 p.m. FOX — PBA Tour: The…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 15

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FOX — PBA Tour: The Players Championship Finals, North Brunswick Township, N.J.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

2 p.m.

CBSSN — George Mason at George Washington

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Marquette

4 p.m.

CBSSN — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

6 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

7 p.m.

CBSSN — American U. at Loyola (Md.)

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Boston College

9 p.m.

CBSSN — NC A&T at Hampton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

ECHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic: Savannah Ghost Pirates vs. ECHL All-Stars, Savannah, Ga.

FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S vs. New Zealand, Pool B, Ranchi, India

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Hoophall Classic: McEachern (Ga.) vs. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.), Springfield, Mass.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Hoophall Classic: Columbus (Fla.) vs. Paul VI (Va.), Springfield, Mass.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Hoophall Classic: AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Hoophall Classic: IMG Academy vs. Link Academy (Mo.), Springfield, Mass.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Hoophall Classic: Etiwana (Calif.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — 2024 All-American Prospects Game: Team Blue vs. Team White, Plymouth, Mich.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Philadelphia

3:30 p.m.

TNT — San Antonio at Atlanta

6 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Stockton at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

8:15 p.m.

ABC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

ESPN — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

ESPN2 — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (ManningCast)

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

