Sports on TV for Jan. 13 – 14

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Jan. 13

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith (Light Heavyweights), Quebec City, Quebec

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

CW — NC State at Louisville

ESPN — Syracuse at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

ESPNU — Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville

FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

12:30 p.m.

USA — VCU at La Salle

1 p.m.

FOX — St. John’s at Creighton

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

2 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at New Mexico

ESPN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Virginia at Wake Forest

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

2:15 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Purdue

CW — Florida St. at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at St. Bonaventure

3 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV

3:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

4 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Jospeh’s

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky

6 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at TCU

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Temple at North Texas

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington St.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga

8 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Baylor

ESPN2 — Drake at S. Illinois

ESPNU — Charlotte at UTSA

PAC-12N — California at Oregon

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado

ESPNU — Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Kansas St.

4 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

8 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Iowa

9 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Marquette

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Aina vs. Kai, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: From West Valley City, Utah

9 p.m.

ACCN — Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: From West Valley City, Utah

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: India vs. U.S., Pool B, Ranchi, India

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S. vs. Italy, Pool B, Ranchi, India

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

E! — European Championships: Free Dance, Kaunas, Lithuania

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open In Hawaii, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Final Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

9 a.m.

NBATV — Hoophall Classic: Bishop Hendricken High School (R.I.) vs. Gulliver Prep (Fla.), Springfield, Mass.

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Hoophall Classic: Camden High School (N.J.) vs. North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.), Springfield, Mass.

12 p.m.

NBATV — Hoophall Classic: Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) vs. LaLumiere School (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Hoophall Classic: TBA, Springfield, Mass.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Cleveland at Houston

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Washington

7 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Toronto

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Top 15, Rosemont, Ill.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Rosemont, Ill.

SAILING

5 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Manchester City at Newcastle United

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)

TENNIS

12 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Sunday, Jan. 14

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 2, San Francisco (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-PRIX – Round 1, Mexico City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

FOX — Georgetown at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Liberty at Louisiana Tech

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Delaware at UNC-Wilmington

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Richmond

CW — Miami at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

ESPNU — South Florida at Rice

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

3 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Auburn

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

SECN — Mississippi vs. Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Illinois at Kent St.

FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S. vs. Italy, Pool B, Ranchi, India

FIGURE SKATING

12 p.m.

NBC — European Championships: Women’s and men’s free skates, plus pairs and dance finals, Kaunas, Lithuania (Taped)

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open In Hawaii, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open In Hawaii, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hoophall Classic: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hoophall Classic: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.), Springfield, Mass.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)

7 p.m.

NHLN — Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Match, Zug, Switzerland

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Maine

4 p.m.

NBATV — Salt Lake City at Iowa

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Green Bay at Dallas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Rams at Detroit

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at NY Rangers

SAILING

5 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

