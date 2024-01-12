Sports on TV for Jan. 13 – 14

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, Jan. 13
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith (Light Heavyweights), Quebec City, Quebec
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
CW — NC State at Louisville
ESPN — Syracuse at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia
ESPNU — Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville
FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler
12:30 p.m.
USA — VCU at La Salle
1 p.m.
FOX — St. John’s at Creighton
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
2 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at New Mexico
ESPN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Virginia at Wake Forest
FS1 — Xavier at Providence
2:15 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Purdue
CW — Florida St. at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at St. Bonaventure
3 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Clemson
CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV
3:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
4 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Jospeh’s
5 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky
6 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at TCU
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Temple at North Texas
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington St.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga
8 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at Baylor
ESPN2 — Drake at S. Illinois
ESPNU — Charlotte at UTSA
PAC-12N — California at Oregon
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado
ESPNU — Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Kansas St.
4 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
8 p.m.
FOX — Indiana at Iowa
9 p.m.
CBSSN — DePaul at Marquette
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Aina vs. Kai, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ABC — Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: From West Valley City, Utah
9 p.m.
ACCN — Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad: From West Valley City, Utah
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Penn St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: India vs. U.S., Pool B, Ranchi, India
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S. vs. Italy, Pool B, Ranchi, India
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.
E! — European Championships: Free Dance, Kaunas, Lithuania
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open In Hawaii, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Final Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
9 a.m.
NBATV — Hoophall Classic: Bishop Hendricken High School (R.I.) vs. Gulliver Prep (Fla.), Springfield, Mass.
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Hoophall Classic: Camden High School (N.J.) vs. North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.), Springfield, Mass.
12 p.m.
NBATV — Hoophall Classic: Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) vs. LaLumiere School (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Hoophall Classic: TBA, Springfield, Mass.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Cleveland at Houston
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Washington
7 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Toronto
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Top 15, Rosemont, Ill.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Rosemont, Ill.
SAILING
5 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Manchester City at Newcastle United
SWIMMING
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)
TENNIS
12 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
Sunday, Jan. 14
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 2, San Francisco (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-PRIX – Round 1, Mexico City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
FOX — Georgetown at UConn
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.
2 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Liberty at Louisiana Tech
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Delaware at UNC-Wilmington
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Richmond
CW — Miami at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
ESPNU — South Florida at Rice
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
CBSSN — Davidson at Fordham
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
3 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Auburn
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
SECN — Mississippi vs. Mississippi St.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Illinois at Kent St.
FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S. vs. Italy, Pool B, Ranchi, India
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.
NBC — European Championships: Women’s and men’s free skates, plus pairs and dance finals, Kaunas, Lithuania (Taped)
GOLF
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open In Hawaii, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open In Hawaii, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hoophall Classic: Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hoophall Classic: Montverde (Fla.) vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.), Springfield, Mass.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)
7 p.m.
NHLN — Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Match, Zug, Switzerland
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Maine
4 p.m.
NBATV — Salt Lake City at Iowa
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Buffalo
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Green Bay at Dallas
8:20 p.m.
NBC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Rams at Detroit
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at NY Rangers
SAILING
5 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 7, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Everton
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
SWIMMING
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
