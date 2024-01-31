Panthers hire Chiefs lead contract negotiator Brandt Tilis as executive VP of football operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added to their front office, hiring former Kansas City Chiefs contract negotiator…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added to their front office, hiring former Kansas City Chiefs contract negotiator Brandt Tilis as their new executive vice president of football operations on Wednesday.

Per the team, Tilis will handle all football administration and non-coaching matters related to operations, equipment, video, and analytics and will lead player contract negotiations, compliance with the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and league rules, salary cap management and maintenance and labor administration.

Tilis will serve under new general manager and president of football operations Dan Morgan, who’ll lead the executive management team.

Tilis has spent 14 years with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, including the past three as vice president of football operations. He has served as the team’s lead contract negotiator since 2017 and worked to structure Patrick Mahomes’ record-breaking 10-year, $450 million contact extension in 2020.

“It’s great to add Brandt and his experience to our organization,” Morgan said on the team’s website. “He comes from a championship-caliber team in Kansas City and will play a lead role in our front office. We are looking forward to getting him here and working together to build this team.”

