NFL has offered more than 200 employees buyouts, AP sources say

The NFL has offered more than 200 employees a buyout package just days before the start of the playoffs, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

Both people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information, said the employees have until late February to accept the offer. The Sports Business Journal first reported the buyout offer.

It’s unknown which departments will be most impacted by the buyouts and potential layoffs. Several employees, including a couple of executives, who spoke to the AP on Wednesday hadn’t received the offer.

Overall, the NFL is thriving and is focused on growing the sport internationally. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said he wants the league to reach $25 billion in revenue by 2027.

