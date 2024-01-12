McDermott: Davis, Rapp will not be available for Bills’ playoff game against Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis and reserve safety Taylor Rapp will not be available for…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis and reserve safety Taylor Rapp will not be available for Sunday’s wild-card round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Davis, who finished second on the team with 746 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches, sustained a knee injury in Buffalo’s season-ending and AFC East-clinching 21-14 victory at Miami on Sunday.

Rapp intercepted Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins’ final drive while playing with an injured calf.

In Davis’ absence, Bills quarterback Josh Allen may look to throw more often to Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield in addition to top receiver Stefon Diggs. Sherfield caught a deflected pass for a touchdown while filling in for Davis in the Miami game.

McDermott’s comments came before the team provided its injury report. He said he wouldn’t rule out starting cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) and starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder). Both were also hurt against Miami and are listed as questionable on the report released later Friday. Douglas has not practiced this week. Dodson participated in a walk-through Wednesday but didn’t practice Thursday.

