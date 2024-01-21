Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Lions' James Houston and…

Lions’ James Houston and Kalif Raymond inactive; Bucs Shaquil Barrett and Chase Edmonds active

The Associated Press

January 21, 2024, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions edge rusher James Houston is inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in an NFC divisional playoff game.

Houston was questionable on the injury report after showing signs in practice that he might be able to return from a broken leg for the first time since Week 2.

Tampa Bay outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (ankle) and backup running back Chase Edmonds (toe) were cleared to play after being listed as questionable.

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was also active after being questionable with a knee injury. Detroit previously ruled out returner and receiver Kalif Raymond for a second straight game with a knee injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up